14 more die due to Covid in Karachi

As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,905 and 863 new cases emerged when 10,390 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,905 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 10,390 samples were tested which detected 863 cases that constituted 8.3 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 7,665,014 tests have been conducted against which 549,421 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 500,454 patients have recovered, including 582 overnight.

The CM said that currently 41,062 patients were under treatment; of them 40,614 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centers and 403 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 360 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 863 new cases 467 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics 178 South Karachi, Hyderabad 140, East Karachi 101, Korangi 99, West Karachi 29, Dadu and Sujawal 24 each, Thatto and Sanghar 22 each, TM Khan 21, Badin 20, Matiari 17, Nawab Shah 16, Mirpurkhas and Noushehro Feroz 15 each, Jam Shoro 11, Thar Parkar 10, Malir and Tando Allahyaar 9 each, Larkano and Umarkot 7 each, Khairpur 2 and Sukhar one new covid cases reported.