Eminent economist says PM’s China visit is of immense economic significance 

Eminent economist Dr Ashfaq Hussain says China’s sincerity and loyalty to Pakistan is above board, as it is at Pakistan’s beck and call for any kind of support and assistance in any sector. WealthPK quoting his TV’s interview stated on Sunday that the renowned economist said during the last three years, he had been advising that Pakistan should not frustrate its Chinese friends [with its policies].

He said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China was of immense importance to Pakistan. Apart from international politics, this visit is economically too important for Pakistan, and I pray for success of the prime minister’s visit, he said.

Dr Ashfaq said for quite some time a lot of debate had been going on in Pakistan about China, but there was no realization at the government level. This realization, he added, only dawned upon the current government. He said China’s friendship with Pakistan was rooted in decades.

“China’s friendship is not based on any quid pro quo rather it stands firmly with Pakistan [without any conditions]. It is willing to accomplish anything Pakistan wants it to do. Who else could be more sincere and loyal to Pakistan than China?” he remarked.

Answering a question, Dr Ashfaq said he begged to differ with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s viewpoint that Pakistan needed 5-6 percent growth to say good-bye to the next plan of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Pakistan had a decent way out [to get rid of the IMF] but not the way Mr Tarin was suggesting.

“There is no such condition that unless we achieve 5-6pc growth, we won’t be able to get rid of the IMF. I don’t believe in this type of thing.

There are 190 countries in the world, which are the IMF members. Just have a look and see if the growth level of countries which do not approach the IMF for bailout is above 5pc or below 4pc. This has no link with it. Look, we just make such political statements for political consumption.”

When told that the IMF had expressed confidence in the economic policies of the government, Dr Ashfaq said if somebody asked any Pakistani about the IMF, hardly five percent people would praise it, while 95 percent [people] would abuse it. Quoting Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said ‘when an enemy praises you, you should be alarmed’. “Look, we have pleased them too much for just USD1 billion. We have given them too much. Why won’t they praise us? They patted on our back, as they still have much more to achieve. We should try to understand these things.” Dr Ashfaq agreed with the IMF’s prediction of 4 percent growth of Pakistan’s economy this fiscal. He once again quoted the Quaid that one should be alarmed when praised by an enemy.