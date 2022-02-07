IGP eulogises services of SHO Shalimar Inspector Tahir Ikram

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that hardworking, honest and capable officers and personnel like Inspector Tahir Ikram are valuable assets of the department who have rendered services for protection of life and property of people. He said that Punjab Police is like a family and we equally share grief and happiness of every personnel.

He directed CCPO Lahore to take all possible steps for welfare and care of the heirs of Inspector Tahir Ikram. He expressed these views during a meeting with the family of Inspector Tahir Ikram at Qila Gujar Singh today.

According to details, the funeral prayers of SHO Shalimar Police Station Inspector Tahir Ikram, who died of cardiac arrest, were offered at Qila Gujar Singh in which IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Operations, Dr. Abid Khan, SSPs, SPs, SHOs of different Police stations and sons, brothers and family members of the late Inspector Tahir Ikram participated. Special prayers and Fateha were offered for higher ranks of departed soul.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Fayyaz Ahmed Dev laid a floral wreath on the deceased, IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore met the sons and family of the deceased (late) Inspector Tahir Ikram. Appreciating his services to the police department, Tahir Ikram, 52, a resident of Canal Garden, joined the police department in 1990. The heirs of the deceased include a widow and two sons and a daughter. After the funeral prayers, the body of Inspector Tahir Ikram has been sent to his native area for burial.