Govt won’t leave people at mercy of profiteers: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mil Jeewan, has said that people would not be left at the mercy of profiteers. He said that profiteers and hoarders would not be forgiven under any circumstances.

He stated this while issuing instructions to the district administration, according to a spokesman. Dr. Khatu Mal directed to impose fines and penalties on the profiteers in accordance with the relevant acts and laws.

118 projects completed: Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that 118 projects have been completed so far in the current financial year while 93 more projects will be completed by June 2022. He said that high-standard of construction should be ensured as much as possible, said a communiqué.

According to the report submitted by Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro 75 projects have been completed in Hyderabad division and 43 in Sukkur division so far. In addition, 97 percent of the 401 new schemes have been approved.