AC awards Murtaza Malik 10-years RI in assets case

The Learned Accountability Court Rawalpindi has convicted accused Ghulam Murtaza Malik under section 10 of NAB Ordinance for committing the offence of assets beyond known sources of income case and sentenced him with the term of 10 years RI and fine of Rs. 57.472 million and under section 3 of Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010) punishable under section 4 of the Act ibid to undergo further sentence of 03 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs. 89, 00, 000/-.

The Learned Accountability Court, Rawalpindi also ordered that all bank accounts and other assets of the convict are forfeited in favor of the state and all the sentences of convict shall run concurrently.

This is the first ever case in the history of NAB where accused has also been convicted under Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010). Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has appreciated the performance of Maryam Bite Saeed investigation officer and Sardar Tahir Ayub, upon vigorous prosecution in this case under the supervision of Mr. Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi.

Earlier, thereto in another case, The Learned Accountability Court due to vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi convicted the accused Ghulam Murtaza Malik, ex-deputy director general CDA and

Rana Abdul Qayyum, the owner of Safa Gold Mall and other officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in connection with the construction of additional story’s in SAFA Gold Mall at F-7. The

Learned Accountability Court sentenced Ran Abdul Qayyum to seven years’ imprisonment with fine of Rs. 1 billion, ex-deputy director general CDA Ghulam Murtaza Malik to five years in jail and deputy director Ammar Idrees to three years’ imprisonment. The court also convicted CA officials Khalil Ahmed and Khadim Hussain and imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on each of them besides sentencing them to two years in imprisonment. The Learned

Accountability Court also declares three additional storeys’s built in the mall as illegal and directed the CDA to recover its rent from theowner as well.