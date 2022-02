28 more public, private sector hospitals included in Sehat Card panel

The Steering Committee of Sehat Card Plus, a flagship programme of the PTI government, has decided the inclusion of 28 more public and private hospitals in the panel of the programme, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. The meeting of the steering committee was held here with KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the Chair. As many as 271 hospitals have applied for inclusion in the panel of Sehat Card Plus Programme of the province.

The Committee reviewed the facilities available in these hospitals under an effective and transparent system, while the facilities of the hospitals presented by the State Life Insurance Corporation were reviewed by a Committee headed by the Director IMU that was followed by their presentation in the Steering Committee for formal approval.

The Committee also reviewed the appeals of the rejected hospitals and the process was taken forward after re-verification. Speaking on the occasion, provincial Minister for Health appreciated the efforts of the concerned departments and stressed for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel of the programme. He also issued directives for bringing more transparency in the programme.