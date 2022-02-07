44 tube wells installed to solve water shortage problem: minister

Minister for Prisons Punjab, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that 44 tube wells with 600 feet depth were installed in the constituency to solve the water shortage issue of the citizens. He informed that several development projects including Sui Gas project worth nearly Rs 2 billion were completed in PP-17 during last three years.

He said various development projects would also be completed in PP-17 during this year. Under Annual Development Program 2021-22, funds of Rs 250 million were approved for construction of roads and streets and installing water and sewerage lines in UCs 21 to 30 and 70 to 74.

He said that during last three years, record development projects were completed in his constituency to provide relief to the residents.

Fayyaz Chohan said that new sewerage lines were laid down in UC 21 to 29 at a cost of over Rs 80 million and 34 tube wells were installed at a cost of Rs 300 million. Water filtration plants were also installed in UC 21, 23 and 24 at a cost of Rs 15 million.

New sewerage pipelines were laid in Shakrial area at a cost of Rs 110 million, he said adding that various other projects were also completed in different areas of the constituency. The problem of clean drinking water had been solved for next 25 years, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep next general elections and the government would succeed to provide relief to the people, he added.

He said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring to fulfill expectations of the people. He further said that the government had succeeded to achieve various targets set to bring the country on the path of development.