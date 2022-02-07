Over 0.94m people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 945,987 people were fully vaccinated in Hyderabad district till Feb 05, health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1,193,517 people had so far received the first dose, while 945,987 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 14,566 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The district focal person informed that on the directions of the NCOCand the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in the district on fast track and door to door campaign was underway to cover vaccination targets. The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 3,431 inthe district, of which 3,399 patients are isolated at their homes while32 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, dailysituation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate thepublic for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers were madeoperational in different areas of the district for carrying out theinoculation process.

The district administration has also appealed to the general publicfor immediately getting them vaccinated as it was the only way to curbspread of the current wave of the virus.