Pakistan to learn from China to develop, promote winter sports: Chaudhry Fawad

BEIJING: Pakistan is ready to learn from the Chinese experience to develop and promote winter sports in its scenic northern areas, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Pakistan and China have good economic and strategic bonds and now converting into sports ties. Chinese media and culture are not known as much as western media in Pakistan but now we are working on these areas, he said in interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

“Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the Chinese companies to set up winter sports venues and facilities in Pakistan. I believe now Pakistan and China have culture, sports, and media interaction more often,” Chaudhry Fawad added.

The Information Minister expressed that the way Chinese played with lights was mesmerizing, and added that the stadium and lights were combinations of science and art and the Chinese created beautiful effects with lights that are something the world must learn from.

“Pakistan’s northern area is double than Switzerland in terms of size and having the world’s highest peaks that are suitable for winter sports, but our winter sports are not up to the mark. I hope China would help us by setting up a framework for winter sports in that region and we will be able to produce top athletes for winter sports,” he added.

Pakistani athlete Muhammad Karim from Naltar, a village in Gilgit-Baltistan is the only skier participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics and also is the only Pakistani skier to have participated in two Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is very keen to set up winter sports facilities in GB to make the northern areas a hub of winter sports in Pakistan and China can help us by setting up these ski and winter sports facilities,”the Information Minister mentioned.

Pakistan’s athlete delegation reached Beijing on February 2 and Muhammad Karim will take to the slopes on February 16 in the Yanging District at the China National Alpine Skiing Center. Earlier Pakistani giant slalom skier Muhammad Karim told China Economic Net that

“I’m very excited and fully prepared to participate in Beijing Winter Olympics. I heard that they used the latest technologies on ski slopes and the world’s best sports facilities there. I can’t wait to see all these things.”ť

Chaudhry Fawad said that when the Pakistani contingent entered the National Stadium received applause and a very warm welcome from spectators in the stadium that showed respect and love for Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain along with other Federal Ministers attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4th at the National Stadium in Beijing.

The National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, is the only venue in the world that hosted both the Winter and Summer Olympics. The 2008 Summer Olympics were hosted in the same venue here.