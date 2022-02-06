Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar marked the end of an era of music. In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that Lata ruled the world for decades and the magic of her voice will live on forever. He said wherever Urdu was spoken and understood, there were admirers of Lata Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai in January after testing positive for Covid-19. Her extraordinary career spanned more than half a century and she sung thousands of songs in 36 languages. She will receive a state funeral in Mumbai on Sunday which will be followed by two days of national mourning. During that period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country.