FM Qureshi, Wang Yi discuss regional, Afghan humanitarian situation

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, particularly the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The foreign minister held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart. The foreign minister is accompanying the Prime Minister on a visit to China to attend the 24th Olympic Winter games.

About Afghanistan, both sides appreciated the important role played by the meeting of the six neighbouring countries in evolving regional consensus and looked forwarded to its third meeting to be held in China. It was agreed to maintain closer coordination to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity.

The foreign minister underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with the Chinese leadership would provide fresh momentum to the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, add new avenues to practical cooperation, spur high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including industrial development, and develop greater synergies between the visions of geo-economics and the Global Development Initiative.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed State Councilor Wang on the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic assaults on the freedoms of minorities in India. Recalling their last meeting in Chengdu for the 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, the foreign minister appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

He thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest. Qureshi also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and conveyed his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.