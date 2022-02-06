Kanye West continues war of words with Kim Kardashian, claims she kidnapped their daughter

Kanye West versus Kim Kardashian continues. In their social media war of words on Friday, the rapper, 44, accused his soon-to-be ex-wife, 41, of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago — among things.

To back up, Kanye criticized Kim for letting their eldest child, North West, have a TikTok account. Kim posted a lengthy reply saying she’s trying to co-parent, even though the main provider and caregiver for their four kids, but he’s made it “impossible every step of the way.”

The latest — on Friday afternoon — is Kanye sharing a screenshot of Kim’s message, asking, “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address [of Chicago’s 4th birthday party]. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing,” though not revealing what she said he allegedly stole.

He said after the party, which took place in January, “I had to take a drug test” because Kim “accused me of being on drugs.”

Kanye ended his message by accusing Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim’s KKW Brands, to “stop manipulating Kim to be this way.” (Kanye previously criticized Romulus in November, saying she was putting ideas in Kim’s head. It seems Romulus was actually Kanye’s former publicist.)

This is the just latest drama between the exes, who split in late 2020 with Kim filing for divorce in Feb. 2021. Things seemed mildly cordial last fall with Kardashian would attend the rapper’s shows with their kids and West accompanied Kardashian to Saturday Night Live in October.

At Saturday Night Live, Kim and comedian Pete Davidson reconnected and quietly started dating, which blew up the friendly exes thing. While West has moved on romantically, he’s been dating Julia Fox, you may have heard, he’s been publicly feuding with his ex-wife and claiming she’s restricting him from seeing their kids.

Kim has said she’s merely put some boundaries in place — like preventing Kanye from coming into her home whenever he pleases.

Kanye has complained previously about their eldest, North, being on TikTok. But Friday he posted a screenshot of her latest video and asked, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

That led Kardashian to respond in her Instagram Stories, saying he’s been “impossible” to co-parent with.

That led to his kidnapping/stealing/forced drug testing allegations.

And we suspect there will be more to come in the days — or minutes — ahead.