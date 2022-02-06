Susan Sarandon apologizes for ‘deeply disrespectful’ anti-cop meme after backlash

Susan Sarandon apologized for sharing an “insensitive” tweet comparing a New York City Police Department (NYPD) funeral to “fascism.” The 75-year-old actress faced backlash on social media this week for mocking the thousands of officers who paid respect to their slain colleague. “I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral. I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time,” the 75-year-old actress wrote on Friday. Two NYPD detectives, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after they were shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 21. There was massive turnout from NYPD officers for both funerals. “I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving,” Sarandon added.













