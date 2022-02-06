Run the World Star Exits Ahead of Season 2 Over Vaccine Mandate

Andrea Bordeaux, who starred as Ella during Season 1 of the critically acclaimed Starz comedy, is exiting the series ahead of Season 2 after failing to comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Deadline reports. Run the World production company Lionsgate Television requires that cast and crew members who work in Zone A are fully vaccinated. Per Deadline, Lionsgate was in conversations with Bordeaux regarding her concerns about the mandate and offered “reasonable ways to accommodate them.” But alas, a “workable solution” did not pan out and Bordeaux chose to walk away from the show. The role of Ella is not expected to be recast. It remains unclear how the show intends to address her departure upon its eventual return. Starz renewed Run the World for a second season in August, while appointing Rachelle Williams — whose credits include Love Life, mixed-ish and Survivor’s Remorse — as its new showrunner.













