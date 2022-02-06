Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United by eight runs in thrilling contest

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by eight runs in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi here on Saturday. Chasing a victory target of 175, Islamabad could score only 166 for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20m overs. Lahore’s fast bowler Zaman Khan (player of the match) produced a stunning final over conceding a mere three runs with 12 needed for a win by Islamabad to earn a thrilling win for his side.The right-arm pacer dismissed Asif Ali (14) on the penultimate ball of the match before bowling a dot ball to Faheem Ashraf to seal his side’s dramatic eight-run win.Zaman’s heroics helped Lahore overcome Shadab Khan’s outstanding all-round contribution in the match. The Islamabad captain continued his tournament’s red hot form with bat and ball but failed to take his side to victory.After producing a four-fer with the ball which took him to the top of the season’s wicket-takers list, Shadab scored 52 with the bat (32 balls, two fours, four sixes) adding 100 runs for the third-wicket with Colin Munro who followed up on his player of the match performance against Quetta Gladiators in the previous match with 60 off 45 balls (five fours, three sixes). Lahore have now won three out of their four matches and have jumped to the second spot on the points table behind Multan Sultans. Islamabad have won two and lost two out of their four matches.

Earlier, Islamabad bowlers destroyed the middle order of Lahore after opting to field first.Shadab Khan and Waqas Masood took four scalps each. Experienced Fakhar Zaman made 38 runs off 27 balls with four fours and one six while Abdullah Shafique made 44 precocious runs off 24 balls with six fours and one six. Harry Brook (37) and David Wiese (20) revived the Lahore innings with a 51-run sixth-wicket stand. Lahore finished their 20 overs at 174 for nine. Player of the match Zaman said after the match: “I just tried to enjoy the final over as asked by Shaheen Shah Afridi and before I knew I had bowled the whole over enjoying myself. I was guided throughout the over by Shaheen who told me what ball to bowl and when and that helped me immensely.”

Brief scores: Lahore Qalandars 174 for 9, 20 overs (Abdullah Shafique 44, Fakhar Zaman 38, Harry Brook 37; Shadab Khan 4-20, Waqas Maqsood 4-35) VS Islamabad United 166 for 5, 20 overs (Colin Munro 60, Shadab Khan 52; Haris Rauf 2-41).

