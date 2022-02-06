Inzamam lashes out at Babar after Karachi’s 4th consecutive loss

KARACHI: Former chief selector Inzamamul Haq lashed out at Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam for not finishing the match on Friday despite playing the full quota of 20 over against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. Karachi’s poor performance continued to frustrate the fans in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the Babar-led side has lost all their matches in the tournament. In a TV programme, former national cricket team captain Inzamam criticized Babar or not being able to finish the match with a win.”If you are the world’s number one cricket player and stands on wicket throughout 20 overs then you should be finishing the match otherwise get out without playing complete overs, said Inzamam after the Kings failed to achieve the target of 174.

World’s No.1 ranked T20I batsman Babar faced the first and the last ball of the innings but was far from his best despite finishing at 90 not out. His 63-ball innings included 12 fours and a six. The former captain was also not pleased with the home team’s selection and batting order in the PSL 2022.

Inzamam also criticized Australian authorities for declaring Mohammad Husnain’s bowling action “illegal”. Hasnain has been playing cricket for 2-3 years and his bowling action did not seem to be illegal, he said.”Why 90% of players get banned after going to Australia,” he questioned. Inzamam said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have sorted out Hasnain’s bowling action issue before the start of PSL. Pacer Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after being found to have an illegal bowling action. Hasnain was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after bowling in the KFC Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2.