Multan crush Peshawar to maintain their winning spree

KARACHI: Amazing power-hitting and sensational bowling steered Multan Sultans to a 57-run victory over PeshwarZ almiin their Pakistan Super League VII match at National Stadium here on Saturday. This was Multan’s fifth straight victory. Chasing a formidable target of 224, Peshawar could score only 165 for the loss of 8 wickets. Hazratullah Zazaiwith 43 and Ben Cutting with 52 not out were the only batsmen who sparkled for Peshawarwhile all other batsmen fell in quick intervals. For Multan, Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani were able to take three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Abbas Afridi took a scalp each.

Earlier, after put to bat first, Multan made 223runs,courtesy of their captain Mohammad Rizwan’s terrific 82 runs, Tim David’s sensational 18-ball fifty, which is the second-fastest half-century in the history of PSL, and three huge sixes in the last over from Khushdil Shah. Multan were given a rollicking opening start of 85 runs from Shan Masood and Rizwan, which laid the solid foundation for a huge total.Rizwan counted to carve out runs by holding the one, and then it was David’s batting that stole the show once again. He hit six sixes and two fours in a sheer entertaining knock. The Peshawar bowlers had a terrible outing. Skipper WahabRiaz went to the cleaners as he conceded 55 runs in four overs, England’s Saqib Mahmood conceded 37 in three overs.Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, and Shoaib Malik took one wicket each, but they were also smashed badly.

Brief scores:

Multan Sultans 222 for 3 (Mohammad Rizwan 82, Tim David 51, Shoaib Malik 1-17) beat

Peshawar Zalmi 165 for 8 (Ben Cutting 52 not out, Hazratullah Zazai 43, Imran Tahir 3-25, Shahnawaz Dahani 3-41) by 57 runs