PPP, PML-N announce to use ‘all means’ to topple PTI govt

PPP and PML-N on Saturday agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to dismiss the incumbent PTI-led government.

The opposition leaders talked to media outside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence where he had invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to a luncheon meeting. “If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government,” Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said while addressing media alongside Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders. He said the two parties had come to an agreement that “we will need to use all constitutional, legal and political options” to oust the incumbent government and fix the woes afflicting the country.

Shahbaz said that the consultative meetings will be held, first, within PML-N’s Central Executive Committee and then with PDM. Following the meetings, a joint anti-government strategy will be chalked out, he said. “If we don’t join hands and come on the same page, then the nation will not forgive us. We spoke in depth about the option of a no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan].”

Shehbaz said both the opposition parties were on same page to use all legal, political and democratic options “without any delay” to dislodge the PTI-led government. He emphasised that the ouster of the incumbent government had become inevitable to bring an end to the skyrocketing inflation, poverty and other issues confronting the masses. He added that they will also discuss the matter of formulating a joint strategy against the government with the anti-government alliance, PDM. Bilawal said he had discussed his party’s strategy against the government with Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders present in the meeting. “We discussed matters in detail. We came to a conclusion that a decision [with regards to ousting the government] is very crucial, given the burden of rising inflation on the masses.”

Bilawal said despite PPP’s differences with PML-N in the past, the party was ready to keep them aside “for a greater cause”. He said a better working relation between PML-N and PPP would pose a danger for the government.

Bilawal said the only valid parliamentary, legal and democratic mechanisms to oust the government were a no-confidence motion and protests. “We have to cast out Imran if we want to save Pakistan,” he said. Maryam was asked about her differences with Bilawal and how would they take their working relationship forward. At this, she said differences of opinion exist between political parties, but we “are ready to unite for the people.”

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, the political secretary to the former president Rukhsana Bangash, PPP Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Hasan Murtaza, PML-N’s Khwaja Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb were also present in the lunch hosted by Shahbaz Sharif.