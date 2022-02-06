India can’t suppress Kashmiris with inhuman ploys: Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that human history was replete with precedents in which the use of illegal force always failed to suppress nations and the same thing was being witnessed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with national zeal and zest not only in Pakistan but world over, appealing the international human rights’ watchdogs to play their due role for providing the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) their legal right to self-determination on Saturday.

The Indian government with all its inhuman tools and tactics failed to deter the determined Kashmiris from seeking their right to self-determination, he said, adding this injustice would end soon as no child would be born without raising slogan for the freedom of IIOJK.

The president was addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly in connection with the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The special session was attended by the members of the assembly, AJK President and Prime Minister.

The president said if there was peace in IIOJK, India should open up the occupied territory for social media and international delegations. There was a continuous blackout to hush up the Indian forces’ naked aggression, brutalities, state-sponsored terrorism, illegal arrests and extra-judicial killings of the innocent Kashmiris. Rape had been used as a tool of the State to terrorize and subdue the ongoing struggle for freedom, he added.

He said the Kashmiri leadership was put under house arrest but Indian forces could not deter the determination of Kashmiri leader late Syed Geelani who was ready to sacrifice his life on road for the cause of liberation.

The president questioned under which international law, the Indian forces had been demolishing houses and using rape as a state tool.

He observed that a very complicated situation had emerged out of the Hindutva policy being pursued by the Indian government that wanted to rewrite its history with falsehood. “India has vindicated the two nations theory with its genocide acts against the Muslims and other minorities,” he added. The president further said the barbaric and inhuman spectacle would not have appeared in IIOJK, if the promises made by the international organizations had been fulfilled.

He observed that conspiracies were hatched during the independence of Pakistan as a leeway for Kashmir was provided to India through Gurdaspur.

Pakistan, he said, had come into being through democracy as people of the sub-continent had voted for it. The Muslim majority Kashmir had been a part of Pakistan and would remain its part.

The president called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the human rights violations in IIOJK.

The president said that every Pakistani and Kashmiri firmly believed that IIOJK would soon get freedom.

About the demographic changes in IIOJK, the president said “Let me tell India that it will not succeed. It will not happen rather it would create more bitterness.” The prime minister had already pointed to the world that India was treading on a precarious path of genocide of minorities, besides carrying out an official genocide of Kashmiris by destroying their livelihood, future generations and economy, he added.