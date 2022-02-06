Forces kill 20 terrorists in Balochistan operations

As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said on Saturday after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. It said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2. Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during shoot the out, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2. “Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the ISPR.

Separately, the Security Forces on Saturday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and killed two terrorists in the operation.

One of the terrorists killed in the IBO was identified as Asmatullah alias Hafiz while identification of the second terrorist was in progress, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. The security forces had killed the two terrorists during intense exchange of fire, it said.

In the IBO, huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists including sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

It added that the killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.