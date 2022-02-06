Sindh govt-PSP deal over LG Bill comes to surface

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) wrapped up its six day protest as Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah announced that the government has agreed to Provincial Finance Commission and other demands of PSP chief Mustafa Kamal.

The PSP had on January 29 announced to stage a sit-in against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021, two days after the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had ended its 29-day-long dharna over the same law.

According to the details of the agreement, “the Sindh government agreed to implement local government system in the entire province as envisaged under Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, in its true latter and spirit and also agreed to devolve political administrative and financial authorities /powers to the elected representatives of the local governments by amending prevailing laws enacted in the province.

“The G.o.S further agrees to activate Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) in its true latter and spirit with composition of its members and further to create (Divisible Pool) for the smooth running of the affairs of Local Government. Furthermore the 02T will not be treated as part of Divisible Pool,” according to the agreement, a copy of which is available with Daily Times. “The G.o.S agrees upon giving leading roll to the local bodies /mayors/chairmen in all development authorities of the province including KDA, MDA, LDA HDA, SDA, Water & Sewerage Boards, Solid Waste Management, Building Control Authority & Master Plan Department may also be clarify that the Mayor of the Metropolitan City shall have responsibilities to administer Medical & Engineering colleges, Universities, Primary and Secondary Education, Primary and Secondary tertiary Health that the departments which were already administer by the Mayor / Chairmen and were excluded in the amendment made in SLGA-2013 shall remain with the elected Local Government representatives,” the document read.

“The Sindh government agreed to give representation in regional Organization or Departments, including universities and technical or professional institutions, Karachi Port Trust, Sui Gas Supply Company, electricity supply, Radio and Television Corporation, Pakistan Railway, Auqaf Administration, Port Qasim Authority and Evacuee Trust Boards,” the document read.

“The Sindh government agreed to give power to recover taxes and revenues in their respective areas. KPT Act says it has to pay a certain amount of CESS to the KMC being the port city, and same may be implemented on Port Qasim Authority and effective recovery of the same for Federal Government. Collection of land rent from various Departments /Authorities (service provider) like: K-Electric, WAPDA, SSGC, LNG, Cable operators and Petroleum distribution etc,” the document read.

“The G.o.S and PSP shall further discuss to implement Metropolitan Government instead of Metropolitan Corporation in the City of Karachi,” according to the deal. “The G.o.S and PSP shall further discuss for the direct Elections of the Mayor of Local Government. That for the betterment of the society and people of Sindh G.o.S and PSP shall add other related Departments in Local Government System, i.e. Food Authority, Mass Transit /Transport, Labour Welfare and District Registrar after discussion during course of time,” it added.