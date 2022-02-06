Govt believes in freedom of media, says governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Saturday that the government believes in freedom of media as its role is even more important than that of the opposition parties.

A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by its President Kazam Khan held a meeting with Chaudhry Sarwar at the Governor’s House in Lahore. The meeting was attended by spokesman for Punjab government Hassan Khawar and other CPNE office holders, including Ijazul Haq, Ayaz Khan, Jameel Athar Qazi, Irshad Ahmed Arif, Tahir Farooq, Yousaf Nizami, Zulfikar Ahmed Rahat and Ziaur Rehman Tanoli, according to a press release issued by the CPNE.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Ch Sarwar said the CPNE is the largest representative body of the country’s editors and that he was pleased to meet the delegation members. He said the media has played a very responsible role in development of the country as well as promoting solidarity in the nation. He said the media highlight the problems facing the people in an effective manner which helps the government in resolution of those issues.

Ch Sarwar said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps for welfare of the people despite economic challenges. On the occasion, the governor also distributed health cards among the CPNE representatives.

He said the health card is an unprecedented scheme in the history of the country which speaks volumes about the prime minister’s people-friendly policies. He said the entire population of the country would benefit from the Sehat Insaf Card.

Punjab government spokesman Hassan Khawar said during the meeting that the federal and Punjab governments stand by the journalists and all their problems would be resolved on a priority basis. He said Sehat Insaf Card is a revolutionary scheme introduced by the PTI government for the welfare of the people.