Modern forensic lab to be set up in South Punjab: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced to set up modern forensic lab for South Punjab and the lab would be constructed in Dera Ghazi Khan. According to official sources here, the CM said that the lab would help in providing assistance to police, prosecution and judiciary, he added. He said that services of Punjab Forensic Science Agency had not only been acknowledged nationally but internationally as well.

Usman Buzdar said that professional staff and latest equipment in Punjab Forensic Science Agency provided unobjectionable facts. All possible resources would be provided for early completion of the construction work of the building of Punjab, Food Drug and Agriculture Authority, he maintained. He said that staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh would be provided training in Forensic Science Training Lab.

He said that Punjab Forensic Science Agency had showed high performance through tracing all high profile cases. He said, “Centre of Forensic Sciences Training Lab is a matter of pride for the whole country.” He further said that latest forensic sciences training lab in the provincial capital had been made functional and it had been set up at a cost of Rs 1.90 billion.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that in past national resources were ruthlessly wasted in the name of self-exhibitory projects but the incumbent government had totally eradicated such false tradition. According to official sources here, CM said that present government was utilizing public money for the welfare of people. Politics was not meant for looting, plundering and corruption but to serve the people, he added.

He said that in the past politics was used to increase the bank balance adding that the menace of corruption halted country’s development. The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had curbed the political culture of looting and plundering.

Indiscriminate action had been taken against the influential ‘Qabza’ Mafia in Punjab and valuable state land worth billions of rupees had got vacated.