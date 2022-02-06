Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Pakistan

Islamabad and other parts of the country experienced tremors on Saturday as an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Hindukush region, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the PMD, the earthquake occurred at 9:16am and had a depth of 210 kilometres with its epicentre in Afghanistan. Its longitude was 71.10 East and latitude was 35.63 North. Tremors were felt in the federal capital and adjoining areas including Rawalpindi and Taxila, as well as Sargodha, Chiniot and Hafizabad, Dawn News reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, Mardan and other areas also experienced tremors along with various districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the report. No injuries or damages have been reported yet. Tremors were also felt in parts of India, according to local media reports. On January 14, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale had jolted Islamabad and northern areas of the country. Earlier in the month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan’s northern areas on Jan 1. No casualty or damage was reported in the two quakes.













