PM Khan not to spare plunderers, says Farrukh

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the looters, who were toeing personal motives over national interest.

Talking to media here, he said during last three and half years PML-N had been blackmailing on various matters like Financial Action Task Force, budget and others. He said that opposition had always given priority to personal interests over national and used various tactics to abolish NAB.

PPP and PML-N today’s meeting was meaningless as the government and people were least bothered about their such meetings, he added.

He further said these meetings were actually exposing the priorities of the opposition as they did not believe in betterment of the people.

He further said that a group of plunderers would go to jail together, adding that money of Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family were hidden abroad.

State Minister said, “People do not want to see these looters in the parliament as they have usurped the public money.”

Farrukh Habib said these looters were in the habit of plundering public money and later blaming that they were being politically victimised. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working tirelessly for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

He said there would be no resignations and vote of no confidence from these group of blackmailers. All out efforts to be made to draw world attention towards Kashmir issue:

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan under the dauntless leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising the voice of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at international forums and would continue till Kashmiris get their just right of self determination.

Addressing a seminar held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren at Lahore Press Club, he said that as Pakistan had always raised its voice on Palestine issue similarly all out efforts would be made to draw world attention towards Kashmir issue.

He said, “It is of utmost importance that United Nations (UN) should play its vibrant role for implementing its resolutions related to Kashmir issue.”

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise and had played the role of an advocate and courageous ambassador of the hapless Kashmiri people by highlighting the issue at various international platforms.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed Modi’s RSS mindset in the UN General Assembly session.

The State Minister while condemning the revoking of special autonomy of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir said that this action of Modi government had once again provided an opportunity for bringing Kashmir issue to the limelight in the world.

He further said that international journal Washington Post also termed the stripping off the special status of held Kashmir on August 5, 2019 as a black day of Indian democratic history.

He said that international human rights organizations including humans rights watch and genocide watch had exposed unprecedented atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

He appreciated overseas Pakistanis for playing significant role to highlight Kashmir cause in the countries where they were living, adding that they were continuing their role with the same spirit to strengthen the struggle of Kashmiris.

Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan was making all out efforts to facilitate the minorities in the country including Sikh community while India was suppressing its minorities and usurping their rights.

He also paid glowing tribute to all Kashmiri freedom fighters especially those who laid down their lives like Burhan Wani and others, and added that no force could weaken the freedom determination of the Kashmiris.

He said that OIC foreign ministers formal meeting was going to be held in Pakistan on coming March 23 and Kashmir issue would be in its agenda as well.

Senior Journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani and others also threw light on Kashmir issue and gave suggestions to effectively highlight Kashmir issue abroad.