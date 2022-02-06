Pakistani nation, armed forces fully support Kashmiris’ struggle: Ashrafi

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday reiterated that the whole Pakistani nation, armed forces and government were supporting the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for reight to self-determination.

The Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control, along with their Pakistani brethren were observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day today to draw the world attention to the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against the people of occupied Kashmir and for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, he said talking to PTV.

Maulana Ashrafi also expressed his serious concern over the killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and their genocide at the hands of Indian forces.

He said the issues of Kashmir and Palestine were unresolved issues lindering for decades and the human right organizations needed to break their silence and take practical measures to stop oppression of occupation forces against their people.