IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for PSL matches

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that measures should be taken for the security of PSL matches by using all available resources under a comprehensive strategy. IG Punjab said that state guest and VVIP security would be provided to all foreign players and PSL players and all resources would be utilized to provide full protection to cricket fans and citizens. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all the relevant routes and stadium would be monitored by more than 550 cameras of Safe Cities.

IG Punjab, while ordering provision of 75 additional reserves to Lahore police , said that a total of more than 7000 personnel would be deployed on PSL security duty. He added that Lahore Police, Special Branch and intelligence agencies will work together in order to ensure foolproof security on the occasion of PSL matches. IG Punjab assigned a special task to CTO Lahore for facilitating parking of vehicles and spectators.

He directed that traffic wardens from other districts should be posted in Lahore to improve the flow of traffic in the city. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at Safe Cities Authorities. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for PSL matches at Qaddafi Stadium.

During the meeting, IG Punjab was briefed about the installation of cameras, foolproof security and traffic management arrangements. IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore to conduct flag march and mock exercise across the city. During the meeting, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities briefed IG Punjab about surveillance with cameras.

CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations briefed about the readiness of field forces while CTO Lahore apprised about the alternative routes for the flow of traffic and arrangements made for parking of vehicles. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Operations, CCPO Lahore, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities, DIG Operations, DIG Investigation, DIG Security, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation. , CTO Lahore and SP Security.