People of IIOJK facing atrocities for 74 years: Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawer has said that oppressed Kashmiris are facing Indian atrocities and brutalities for the last 74 years. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that depriving the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) from their right of self determination was a question mark on the justice of the comity of nation. He said, “Prime Minister Imran has emerged as an ambassador of Kashmiris who raised voice in their favour at all international forums.”Incumbent government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue supporting the just cause of Kashmiris, he maintained.













