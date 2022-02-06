APHC leaders hail Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmir cause

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their unconditional and unwavering support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a message from Srinagar on the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed by Pakistanis said the people of IIOJK and the APHC leadership have always appreciated the moral, political and diplomatic support extended to their just cause by Pakistan despite facing testing times.

The Mirwaiz, who has completed two-and-a-half-years of continued house detention, maintained that Pakistan’s continued support had always been a source of encouragement for the oppressed people of IIOJK.

He said Pakistan, being a key party to the Kashmir dispute, has always effectively highlighted at the regional and international level the sufferings of Kashmiri people and grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for raising their voice in favour of Kashmiris’ freedom from Indian subjugation. He said the Kashmiri people will continue their peaceful struggle till they achieved their inalienable right to self-determination.

APHC leaders, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous, in a joint statement in Srinagar thanked the government and people of Pakistan for continuously supporting the Kashmir cause and hoped that this support will continue till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

They said Pakistan has proved that it is a true benefactor of Kashmiris and wants a peaceful and dignified solution to the Kashmir issue. They said the day is not far when the people of IIOJK will get freedom from the Indian yoke.

APHC leaders, Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi in their joint statement hailed the government and people of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day with full zeal and vigor like every year.

They said February 5 has become a very important day in Pakistan when millions of Pakistanis declare that they are with their Kashmiri brethren and fully support their birthright, the right to self-determination. But on the contrary, they said, colonial-minded India has forcibly deprived the Kashmiris of their freedom by force and is carrying out ruthless killings to maintain its illegitimate domination over IIOJK.

APHC leader, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, in a statement in Jammu said being an important party to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan wants lasting peace in South Asia and has always supported the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

He thanked Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris on 5th February, every year. He said permanent peace cannot be established in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

The APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for reiterating their solemn pledge and unwavering support to the Kashmir freedom movement.

He maintained that 5th February should not be a day of rituals for the Pakistan. Solidarity concept has some wider connotations and 5th August drastic and draconian steps by India open a ground for it to rejuvenate Kashmir freedom movement on all fronts before the United Nations, he added.

APHC-AJK leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik, Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad thanked the entire Pakistani nation and government for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK. They said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan which has to be liberated from the clutches of the enemy at all costs.

They said India cannot keep the Kashmiri people under its subjugation for long and Kashmir will get freedom from its yoke and become a part of Pakistan soon.