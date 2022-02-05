IUB to identify factors contributing to Bahawalpur’s poor air quality

BAHAWALPUR: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has purchased air quality sensors and other equipment for research on Bahawalpur’s poor air quality index.

With the help of these devices, data of Bahawalpur Air Quality Index will be collected and compared with the data of international agencies so that the exact situation can be ascertained and steps can be taken to improve the environment.

Secretary Higher Education Department South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar during his visit to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur two weeks ago in a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and faculty members said that Bahawalpur is second in air pollution.

The print and electronic media have repeatedly pointed this out.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the largest university in the region where advanced research facilities are available.

Environmentalists at the University should conduct scientific research on the Bahawalpur Air Quality Index on a scientific basis and review its factors as well as provide suggestions to the Government for its improvement. In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has formed a committee headed by the Director Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi to conduct research on the Air Quality Index of Bahawalpur. Other members include Dr. Zafar Malik, Dr. Muhammad Ali, Dr. Asma Majeed, and Owais Munir.

An online meeting in this regard has been held under the chairmanship of Secretary Higher Education Department South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar and Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

The committee will soon submit a report to the concerned authorities outlining the reasons for the increase in the Air Quality Index and the necessary suggestions for its reduction.