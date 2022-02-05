Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 9:16 am on Saturday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the earthquake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan.

Jolts were felt in Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Nowshera, North Waziristan, Swat, Buner district and Mansehra.

As per the reports, the quake was also felt in areas of Sargodha, Mianwali, Swabi, while Muzaffarabad and Multan were also affected.

Date : 05/02/2022

Time: 09:16:09 am

Region: Hindukush Region, Afghanistan

Magnitude: 5.9

Depth (km): 210

Latitude: 35.63 N

Longitude : 71.10 E#earthquake pic.twitter.com/GeujKYeefH — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, earthquake jolts were felt in Indian-occupied Kashmir and its surrounding areas.

No casualties have been reported so far.

As per Indian media tremors were felt in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.