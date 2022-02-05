CJP slams arrest of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah, calls for his release

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has sharply criticized the arrest on Friday of journalist Fahad Shah in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), and called for his immediate and unconditional release and to cease detaining members of the press.

“The arrest of Fahad Shah shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

“Authorities must immediately release Fahad Shah, and all other journalists behind bars, and cease detaining and harassing journalists for simply doing their jobs,” he added.

According to media reports, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir arrested Shah, editor of the privately owned news portal The Kashmir Walla, at a police station in the southern Kashmiri city of Pulwama, where he had been summoned earlier that day for questioning.

In a statement republished in those reports, police claimed that Shah had been identified among “some Facebook users and [news] portals” that had published “anti-national content,” but did not mention any specific content.

A police first information report, the first step in opening an investigation, which CPJ reviewed, states that Fahad Shah is being investigated for alleged sedition and making statements causing public mischief, both crimes under the Indian penal code, and of unlawful activities under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. If charged and convicted of those offenses, he could face up to seven years imprisonment under Indian law..”

Before his detention, Shah told CPJ in a phone interview that police had questioned him on February 1 about The Kashmir Walla’s coverage of a gun fight between militants and government forces on January 30, which was published on the outlet’s website and its official Facebook page.

Shah has also repeatedly advocated for the release of Sajad Gul, a contributor to The Kashmir Walla, on his Twitter account, where he has about 55,000 followers. Gul was arrested on January 5, as CPJ documented at the time. He was granted bail on January 15, but police filed another dossier against him on the following day and he remains in detention, according to news reports.

CPJ said it repeatedly called Kashmir Police Director-General Dilbag Singh and Pulwama Police Senior Superintendent Ghulam Geelani, and contacted them via messaging app for comment, but did not receive any replies.