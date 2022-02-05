Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Thursday, where eight ships namely, MSC Eyra, MSC Chiara, Irenes Ray, Julie, HPC Sunrise, Al-Salamy-7, Gas Zeus, and Gasloc Saratoga carrying containers, project cargo, Steel coil, petroleum gas, and natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, another containers ship ‘MSC Malin’ also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning. Berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Julie, MSC Chiara, and Glory Harvest left the port on Friday morning, while three more ships, HPC Sunrise, Irene’s Ray, and Qin Lin Zu are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.