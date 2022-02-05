PSX gains 46 points to close at 45,909 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 46.72 points, a positive change of 0.10 points, closing at 45,909.65 points against 45,862.93 points on the last working day. A total of 192,479,209 shares, valuing Rs8.892, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 328,008,699 shares worth Rs10.509, the previous day. As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 158 of them recorded gain and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 12,792,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.29, Telecard Limited with a volume of 9,685,500, and price per share of Rs17.71 and Ghani Glo Hol with the volume of 8,030,000 and price per share of Rs22.38. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs81.75 per share, closing at Rs1171.75 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex the share prices of which climbed up by Rs54.50 to Rs1,044.50. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs58.33 closing at Rs5,650 followed by Fazal Cloth, the share price of which declined by Rs18.40 to close at Rs261.50.













