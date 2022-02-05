Rupee gains Rs1.03 against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs174.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs175.51. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs175.4 and Rs177 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by Rs1.78 and closed at Rs199.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs198.21. The Japanese yen lost two paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of 83 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at R 237.05 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.88. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 28 paisa to close at Rs47.50 and Rs46.50 respectively.













