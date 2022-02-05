Over 46pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed a surplus of 46.65 percent during the first six months of the financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $399.408 million during July-December (2021-22) against exports of $274.246 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 45.63 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during December 2021 also increased by 52.01 percent, from $54.433 million to $82.746 million.

Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were rose by 14.38 percent during December 2021 in comparison with exports of $72.339 million in November 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 28.96 percent in six months, from $11.814 billion to $15.236 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $50.667 million against $36.454 million last year, showing an increase of 38.98 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during December 2021 also increased by 40.58 percent from $8.429 million last year to $11.850 million. On a month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh rose by 12.22 percent during December 2021 when compared to the import of $10.559 million in November 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 56.93 percent, from $23.201 billion to $36.411 billion.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $348.741 million against $237.792 million during the same period of last year, showing 46.65 percent growth.