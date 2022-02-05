Japan to explore options for gas supplies to EU

Japan would like to explore options for increasing gas supplies to Europe if the situation around Ukraine escalates, but not to the detriment of the country’s population, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

“This winter is expected to be cold, so it is necessary to ensure energy reserves, including electricity. After we provide volumes that will have no influence on people’s lives, we plan to explore what could be done,” the minister said, commenting on reports about negotiations between the United States, the European Union and Asian countries to increase gas supplies to Europe.

Earlier in January, media reported that Washington was seeking alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case Russia cuts off transit through Ukraine. The US reportedly considered disruptions of exports via other routes a less likely scenario.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had already sent over 20 gas tankers to Europe in an attempt to find an alternative to Russian fuel. According to the media, the US authorities held video calls with officials around the world, trying to convince purchasers in South Korea, Japan and other countries who have already paid for gas supplies to redirect them to Europe. In turn, European officials planned to visit Doha and Baku to secure gas supplies, the newspaper said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Moscow always unfailingly fulfils its gas supplies obligations and has never given any reason to doubt its reliability. Moreover, Russia has denied accusations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone. In addition, the Kremlin has stressed that all statements about alleged Russia’s aggression are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.