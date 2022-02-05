Azam’s 90 in vain as Peshawar Zalmi outplay Karachi Kings by nine runs

Today’s Matches

KARACHI: Shoaib Malik and bowlers guided Peshawar Zalmi to a comprehensive nine-run win against Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League VII match at the National Stadium Karachi here on Friday. Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar had set a 174-run target for Karachi after they were put to bat first. Chasing the victory target, despite Karachi batsmen’s early collapse, skipper Babar Azam played a sensational inning and scored 90 runs off 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and one six. No other batsman could score even 35 runs against a strong Peshawar’s bowling attack. They could muster only 164 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Mohammad Umar picked up three wickets, while Malik, Hussain Talat and Usman Qadir took a scalp each. Earlier, Peshawar looked set to post a huge total in the powerplay but once Umaid Asif removed the dangerous Hazratullah Zazai in the sixth over, the run rate slowed down. Peshawar’s batting faced another setback after Asif removed Kamran Akmal in the 10th over. Haider Ali and Malik looked all set to capitalise on the start given by the openers but Aamir Yamin removed Ali to put a dent in Peshawar’s batting.

When Ali’s wicket fell, Peshawar were 103-3 with seven overs left in the innings. However, a 59-run partnership between Malik and Australian Ben Cutting helped Peshawar recover. It was Asif, once again, who broke the partnership by dismissing Cutting in the last over of the Peshawar innings. But Malik, and a little spurt at the death from Sherfane Rutherford, saw 47 come off the last four overs to set Karachi 174 for victory. Peshawar ended their innings for 173-4 courtesy of Malik’s 52 off 28 balls.

Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi 173 for 4 (Shoaib Malik 52 not out, Hazratullah Zazai 41, Umaid Asif 3-36) beat Karachi Kings 164 for 6 (Babar Azam 90 not out, Ian Cockbain 31, Mohammad Umar 3-22) by nine runs.