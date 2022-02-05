Pakistan fast bowler Hasnain suspended from all cricket for having illegal action

LAHORE: Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from international cricket and withdrawn from the ongoing Pakistan Super League VII (PSL) after his bowling action has been declared illegal. Hasnain was first reported by umpire Gerard Abood in Big Bash League, while representing Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers, at Sydney Stadium last month and is set to miss Pakistan’s home series against Australia next month. Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques had accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a BBL match last month, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage. The right-arm fast bowler has been a regular part of Pakistan’s white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019. The promising fast bowler has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan. As per the suspected illegal bowling action procedures, Hasnain was due to be tested at Cricket Australia’s ICC-approved facility in Brisbane within the mandated 14-day timeframe and before his departure from Australia. However, after he and others were recalled early by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was agreed he would conduct his test at the PCB’s approved facility in Lahore, with results provided to Cricket Australia for independent review and verification.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed the 21-year-old breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his “good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer,” the PCB said in a statement. Ten out of the 11 deliveries that he bowled in the lab clocked extension ranging from 17 to 24 degrees.

According to the ICC’s regulations on illegal bowling actions, the PCB can allow him to continue bowling in their domestic tournaments, but has decided against it. “Keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League. Until Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket,” the PCB statement added. Disallowing Hasnain from bowling in the PSL is not without precedent. In 2016, the PCB prevented Mohammad Hafeez from bowling in the PSL after his action was found to be illegal.

Cricket Australia said in a press release on Friday: “This process has been completed, with Hasnain’s action found to be illegal by the PCB’s testing laboratory and the report reviewed and verified by CA’s independent expert,” the CA said. Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s head of cricket operations and scheduling, said in a statement: “We’d like to commend Hasnain, the Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket NSW and Sydney Thunder for their cooperative and respectful approach to this process ––– particularly given the logistical challenges around travel and testing. CA’s independent expert is satisfied that Hasnain replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment during testing and that the results are accurate.” Given the collaborative nature of this process, Peter Roach said: “Cricket Australia has full confidence the PCB will support Hasnain to rectify his action. We wish Hasnain the best over coming months and look forward to welcoming him back to Australia in the future.”

The PCB described the bowler as an “asset” citing his ability to bowl consistently at 145 kmph and was optimistic of his return to the game after remodelling his action. “The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. He will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible,” the PCB statement said.