Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan vows all-out support to Kashmiris

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed today to express Pakistan’s wholehearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by the Indian occupational forces against Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

One-minute silence will be observed at 10:00am across the country.

Solidarity walks will also be organized in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial capitals.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

In Muzaffarabad, the Special Session of AJK Legislative Assembly has been summoned to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will address the session.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Rawalpindi Marzia Saleem Friday said all was set to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner.

She said the day would be observed to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

She said that like other parts of the country, all arrangements had been finalized to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Rawalpindi to reiterate complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

On February 5, a cricket matches to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs will be played at F-9 Park in Islamabad starting from 10am. Various local teams are anticipated to take part in the event.

Moreover, a huge human children flag will be formed on the same day at the Arts and Craft Village, at 11am for which school children will volunteer. “About 2,000 children will be taking part in this activity,” Dr Abdullah added. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and senior officials of the directorate will be attending the events.

Likewise, Lahore Museum has arranged numerous activities with reference to the day. An exhibition titled “Arts & Crafts of Kashmir” showcasing the Kashmiri cultural artifacts will be open for visitors from February 3 to 15.

On February 5, a virtual lecture will be delivered by the museum on Arts and Crafts of Kashmir over Facebook, besides a documentary on Kashmir on the museum’s LCD screen. There will also be a rally of the museum staff to express solidarity with Kashmiris, besides participation of the staff in protest rallies organised by the Government of Punjab. In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has planned solidarity walk in coordination with Character Building Society on February 3 (Thursday) at 9:30am.