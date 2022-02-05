Security forces kill three more terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces Friday battled terrorists killing three of them, including two high-value targets, in Balgatar area of Balochistan’s Kech district during a follow-up clearance operation at a hideout linked with recent terror activities in Panjgur, Inter Services Press Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The terrorists’ hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off. “Security forces encircled a well dug out hideout and engaged in an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists hiding there,” it said, adding that three terrorists were killed in the incident. The statement said the killed terrorists were identified as militant commanders Summair alias Bahar, Altaf alias Lalik and Phailan Baloch, who was involved in terrorism activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas. The killed terrorists were involved in terrorism across Balochistan and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their hideout after the operation, the ISPR said. Separately, six people, including two Levies personnel, were injured after unknown miscreants threw a grenade at a Levies checkpost in the border town of Chaman, officials said.

Chaman Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Mandokhail confirmed the number of injured and said the incident took place at a checkpost located on Chaman’s Roghani Road.

Security officials arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and lamented the fact that a commercial city like Chaman was targeted by terrorists.

He assured citizens that the provincial government would protect their lives and property. “We will eradicate the scourge of terrorism with the cooperation of people,” he said, directing officials to tighten security arrangements in the area.

These incidents have been reported two days after terrorists attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Baluchistan’s Panjgur and Naushki.

The ISPR said at the time both the attacks were “successfully repulsed, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists”.

According to the ISPR, 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, were martyred during the armed attacks and in the and subsequent security operations against the attackers.

A security official said the attacks were timed to malign Pakistan during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing visit to China for the Winter Olympic Games.

Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to discuss CPEC during his visit and the attack was carried out to raise questions “about the security situation”, the official said. “The attacks were aimed at sabotaging the visit,” he added.