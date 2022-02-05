South Punjab on road to progress: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who want to see genuine development should better go to south Punjab where the fate of the hoi polloi of remote areas has been transformed due to the inclusive growth strategy of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that he would go everywhere to listen to the unheard. It is not politics but a commitment to serve the people, he said and pointed out that there will be no precedent in history for such a huge development budget and so many development projects for remote areas. The fate of every city and town is changing due to the composite development process, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the New Pakistan National Health Card is becoming a source of real service to the people. The free treatment facility in the best hospitals is the real change, he added. The launch of the National Health Card project in Bahawalpur is a welcome step. 63% of the population of Punjab is benefiting from the National Health Card facility, he commented. Soon the National Health Card project will be launched in Multan and other divisions. The National Health Card project of Rs.400 billion is valid proof of public service as the PM is committed to providing free medical care to citizens. One could not find an example of the project of free treatment facilities for every citizen in some developed countries, he further said.

Chief Minister Buzdar has said that any nefarious attempt of terrorists bent upon destroying the peace will fail.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that Pakistan is on the path of economic development but this process of development and prosperity is biting the enemy like a thorn. Pakistan is desirous of regional peace but there will be no compromise on national security, he asserted. Usman Buzdar vowed that the nefarious intentions of the enemy will never be fulfilled as every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice his life for the protection of his beloved homeland.

Chief Minister Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Okara. He has directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs of deceased passengers.