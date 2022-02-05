LHC moved for disqualification of Rana Sanaullah

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah. Federal Parliamentary Secretary Aliya Hamza Malik has filed the petition through his counsel Waqar Mushtaq Toor. The petitioner submitted that the PML-N leader had threatened to siege the courts and judges of higher judiciary, a few days ago, and it was cantonment to contempt of the court. Referring to cases of Nihal Hashmi and Talal Chaudhry, the petitioner had requested the court to disqualify the PML-N leader as he violated his oath.













