Kashmir cornerstone of Pakistan’s policies: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday the Kashmir cause was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s diplomatic, strategic, security and economic policies, while the interest and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was supreme.

Adressing a webinar organised by Pakistan Embassy in Berlin, Germany, Fawad said the agenda of independence would not be concluded unless the Jammu and Kashmir issue was resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

A peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute, he added, would not only help boost linkages among the regional territories, but also enhance the trade, which would tremendously benefit the people of entire region.

Fawad said Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Hindutva ideology had put humanity on one side, and the political interests augmented with extremism on the other side all over India, particularly in the IIOJK. He reiterated that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan stood affirm with their commitment of solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and that accelerated efforts were required to help them get the right to self-determination.