3,285 families treated for thalassemia under Zakat fund: SACM

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt Friday said as many as 3285 families had been treated for thalassemia at a cost of Rs12,616,918 in a year. He said that timely awareness of thalassemia is necessary and medical facilities to thalassemia patients will be provided through Zakat fund. He said this in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Mohammadi Welfare Foundation Syed Mehdi Rizvi at his office. Secretary Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Ghulam Abbas Detho was also present on the occasion. Syed Mehdi Rizvi briefed Fayyaz Ali Butt on Muhammadi Thalassemia Centers. The Adviser Fayyaz Ali Butt was informed that there were two thalassemia centers in Karachi and one each in Multan and Jacobabad. There are 100 registered patients in Karachi and 300 in Jacobabad. The Sindh government provided financial assistance to 150 thalassemia patients at Jacobabad center. On the occasion, Fayyaz Ali Butt said that thalassemia patients deserved treatment and attention. The Zakat department provided financial assistance to poor patients. He said that Sindh government would play its role for thalassemia patients. He requested to the people to ensure thalassemia test before marriage. The disease can be prevented from spreading through awareness.













