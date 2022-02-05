Kashmir dispute a big question mark on credibility of UN: Afridi

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the world body must take steps to put pressure on the Hindutva-inspired Indian government to stop the genocide of Kashmiris. In a video message regarding Kashmir Day, he said that Kashmir dispute is a big question mark on the credibility of the United Nations. He said the United Nations is responsible to give the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination; otherwise, people will lose confidence in this only world platform.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee urged the world bodies, including the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to act immediately to help save the suffering humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before it is too late.

Afridi regretted that the United Nations had been unable to resolve the issues of Kashmir and Palestine for a long time.

He said the illegal occupation regime of India was violating the basic rights of freedom of speech and any Kashmiri writing anything on digital media was being put behind bars under the notorious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Afridi urged the UN and the world to wake up from deep slumber and spring into action to help the Kashmiri people. He said that the Indian regime was using genocide tools and was not providing medical facilities to the freedom-loving jailed Kashmiris. He said that all political parties of the country took part in elections recently held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that recently, Kashmir Premier League had been launched to help showcase the talent of the Kashmiri youth.