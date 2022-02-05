Peace in country result of army’s struggle against terrorism: Ashrafi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that peace in the country is a result of the Pakistan Army’s struggle against terrorism. Talking to the media here on Friday, he condemned terrorist activity in Balochistan and thanked ulema for expressing unity with the forces. He said that national unity was need of the hour, as the enemy was once again trying to spread terrorism in the country. He said that a new government in Afghanistan had taken over in August and Pakistan expects that their land would not be used by terrorists against Pakistan. He said that the terrorist attack in Balochistan was an attempt to spoil relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that India had a big terrorist network in Afghanistan, but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He hoped that the Afghanistan government would arrest terrorists involved in attacks in Pakistan. Ashrafi said that Kashmir solidarity day would be observed on Feb 5 and special prayers for Kashmiris would be offered for the oppressed people of the Valley.













