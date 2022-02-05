PJC discusses health facilities in prisons, setting up forensic lab

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan Friday chaired 8th meeting of Provincial Justice Committee (PJC) and discussed matters including progress on health facilities in prison, infrastructure requirements of Peshawar High Court and establishment of Provincial Courts Complex at all divisional headquarters of the province.

The meeting was attended among others by Inamullah Khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Shumail Ahmed Butt, Advocate General KP, Muhammad Asim Imam, Senior District and Sessions Judge, Riffat Inam Butt, Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, IG Police, Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, SMBR and Khalid Abbas, IG Prisons.

The meeting also discussed establishment of independent Forensic Science Laboratory, establishment of Observation Home and Juvenile Rehabilitation Centers in all districts, FATA Integration challenges and way forward, reforms for welfare of prisoners by Jail authorities, mechanism for shelter of vulnerable segment of society where no shelter home or dar-ul-aman exist, secure custody of the case property establishment of Maal Khanas, simplification of inter provincial transfer of accused and data integration of justice sector departments, shifting of courts to Territorial Jurisdiction of Districts South Waziristan and North Waziristan, Shifting of Courts to their respective NMDs, Boosting Security measures in and around the courts, Construction of Jail at District Malakand, Residential accommodation of Judicial Officers at District Kurram, Jurisdiction of Dispute Resolution Committees, Enhancement of Budget allocation for Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, Training and Capacity Building of Investigation Officers and Allied Staff posted at new merged districts.

The Chairman after detail deliberations and getting assurance of security and provision of basic infrastructure to the judiciary, decided that District and Sessions Judge and District Administration of North Waziristan shall coordinate and submit a proposal for partial shifting of judiciary inside North Waziristan to mitigate the agonies of the local inhabitants.

He expressed the hope that soon judges will be functioning inside North Waziristan. As far as shifting of courts to South Waziristan is concerned, no sitting place for judges inside South Waziristan has been notified.

It was decided that once the place of sitting is decided, the possibility of shifting of courts will be evaluated in due consultation with the District and Sessions Judge and District Administration.

The Chair also directed that the offices vacated by Health Department, Mine and Minerals as well as Higher Education and Excise and Taxation shall be immediately allotted to District Judiciary so that necessary improvisation for the establishment of another 23 courts can be carried out and the required number of Judicial Officers can be posted in Peshawar to clear the huge backlog and reduce the delay in disposal of cases.

The Chief Justice stressed upon the need for ensuring quality service delivery and observed that PJC meetings shall be a regular feature to resolve the issues for the betterment and improvement of justice system as whole so that masses especially the poor and vulnerable segments could be benefitted.