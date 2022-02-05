Nation to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day today

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Saturday across the country with renewed commitment for bringing Kashmir Issue to the limelight amid brutal and unprecedented military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The day long celebrations will be organized in a novel manner to expose tattered and shammed face of so-called Indian democracy prevailing in Delhi that ripped off the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

It has been first observed back in 1991 when the entire political leadership of the country unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren to support their inalienable right to self determination and liberation from Indian Occupation.

The brutal occupant Indian Forces had unleashed the worst human rights abuses and violence on the innocent Kashmiri people in its aftermath making around 8 million masses hostage under military siege. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and AJK. Various government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level.

In Provincial Capital Lahore, major and small political parties besides several social, academic and non-governmental organizations are also finalizing their arrangements to hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings. In Gilgit-Baltistan, protest rallies will be organized in all districts of three divisions to condemn state terrorism and brutalities of Modi government against Kashmiri people. It would be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion to observe the Day.

In AJK, arrangements have been designed to observe the Day with traditional zeal and fervor and renewed pledge of Kashmiris to continue their just and principled struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination.

Mass public rallies and demonstration in all small and major towns and cities across the liberated territory of AJK will be the hallmark of the Day to convey to the brethren of IIOJK the message of continual extension of full moral, political and diplomatic support by Pakistan to their just and principled struggle.

Mirpur and adjoining Jhelum district authorities have given final touches to enthusiastic simple but impressive and colorful program (due to prevailing fifth Covid-19 spell) to be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of Jammu and Kashmir state, where a joint solidarity rally by the people of Pakistan and AJK, under the set SOPs because of Corona Virus, will be the main feature of the Day.

People and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Kashmir solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles.

The Day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir-where the solidarity ceremony comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey integrity, unity and cohesion with each other.

While commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, PTI AJK leader and former Chairman Mirpur Development Authority Ch. Muhammad Sideeque Advocate said “nevertheless, the Kashmir liberation movement is in full momentum in Jammu and Kashmir state without having any set back in it by political conditions prevailing in Pakistan, celebration of the Day has always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh impetus”.