Marri condemns attack on security forces

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamrntarinans’ Central Information Secretary and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) camps at Nushki and Panjgur districts of Baluchistan Province. She said that PPP had strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack on security forces in Baluchistan province and also expressed serious concerns over the rising terrorism incidents in the country.

Marri said that rising incidents of terrorism is alarming and a matter of grave concern for the country while peoples of Pakistan have rendered countless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country and now, Pakistan can not tolerate such incidents of terrorism any more. She said that present incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is promoting extremism in the country and the National Security Policy is being imposed on the nation which was made in a closed room without consultation of the opposition parties due to which, the peace of the country is being destroyed once again. She said that government has shown incompetence by keeping the National Security Policy hidden from the public representatives. Ms Marri said that Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace and supremacy of democracy in the country while PTI led selected government has failed to maintain peace in the country.